Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
MOSCOW Feb 21 Russian gas exports sent to Europe via Ukraine are being "pumped in full volumes", Russian state gas provider Gazprom said on Friday.
A violent political standoff in the Ukrainian capital Kiev has prompted fears about disruption to gas exports. Gazprom ships about 40 percent of its exports via Ukraine.
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to start the week on a soft footing after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, while a likely U.S. interest rate hike may dampen tourist and real-estate related shares.