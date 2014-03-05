BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 5 The head of Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukraine informed the company it could not pay for February gas deliveries in full, further adding to tensions between Moscow and Kiev.
Alexei Miller said Ukraine's total debt to Gazprom for gas deliveries is nearing $2 billion.
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.