MOSCOW, March 6 Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz said on Thursday it has fully paid for Russian gas supplied in January and is in talks with Russia's Gazprom on settling other payments to ensure safe gas deliveries.

Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukraine's total debt for Russian gas deliveries stood at $2 billion and warned it would increase prices starting from April 1.

Gazprom declined to comment on Naftogaz statement.