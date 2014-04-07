LONDON, April 7 Ukraine is in emergency talks with the European Union on importing natural gas from the West following a leap in the price it pays for Russian supplies and a crisis in relations between Kiev and Moscow.

Most of Europe's gas pipelines were designed to only send gas in one direction, for instance from Russia westward through Ukraine and into the EU.

So-called "reverse gas flows" allow gas to flow in the opposite direction, potentially providing a lifeline to Ukraine should Russia cut supplies.

Below is a summary of some of the technical and engineering requirements to enable reverse flows:

* Reverse flows within the EU are legal and already in wide use, but the required facilities in central Europe, where gas could be sent from the EU to Ukraine, still need adjusting.

* The European Commission says that typical equipment needed for reverse flows are pressure reduction stations or compression stations that have measuring devices, valves, pressure regulators, safety valves, filters, heat exchangers.

* COMPRESSOR STATION: To allow reverse flows of a pipeline that was originally designed to only pump in one direction, operators must increase the pressure at the end of the pipeline that was initially designed to receive the gas.

In order to do so, a compressor station is built. A pressure reducing station may also be installed at the other end in order to draw the gas back along the pipeline.

* MONITORING FACILITY: Operators also install a mechanism similar to a valve that monitors the flow and pressure of gas in the reverse direction.

Europe's typical pipeline pressure is around 80 bar, and in order to reverse flows, the pressure at one end is raised to over 120 bar, creating a pressure gradient as the operator will decrease the pressure at the other end.

* GAS FILTER: Prior to being sent through a pipeline, operators filter the gas. In the case of reverse flowing, a filter facility must therefore also be built on the side of the pipeline that was originally designed only to receive gas. (Compiled by Alexander Winning and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Will Waterman)