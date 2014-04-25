KIEV, April 25 Ukraine, Slovakia and
representatives of the European Union will continue talks on
reverse gas flows on Friday in Kiev, a spokeswoman for Ukrainian
energy ministry said.
Ukrainian and Slovak ministers met European Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Thursday in Bratislava as
Ukraine is trying to start gas shipments from the EU in a bid to
reduce its dependence on Russian gas.
Ministers said that Ukraine could sign a deal on Monday
allowing the shipment of up to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas a year from Slovakia.
