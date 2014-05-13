MOSCOW May 13 Ukraine has 9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage and needs 18.5 billion cubic metres to avoid problems in winter, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov said on Tuesday.

"According to our colleagues (in Ukraine), 9 bcm is in storage. We estimate that (Ukraine) needs around 18.5 bcm (in total)," Markelov told a news conference. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)