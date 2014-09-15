MOSCOW, Sept 15 Trilateral talks between Russia, the European Commission and Ukraine aimed at resolving gas dispute will not take place on Sept. 20 as it had been proposed earlier, a spokeswoman for the Russian Energy Ministry said on Monday.

"Another date has to be agreed," she said.

Last week, the European Commission had proposed the meeting, also involving Kiev, should go ahead in Berlin on Sept. 20. The Russian Energy Ministry spokeswoman said the meeting is more likely to take place after Sept. 20. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)