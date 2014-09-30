UPDATE 2-Turkey denies reports of import ban on Russian wheat
* Turkey bought 1.9 mln T of Russian wheat in July-Jan (Writes through after comment from Turkey ministry)
ATYRAU, Kazakhstan, Sept 30 Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he hoped Russia and Ukraine would this week settle their remaining differences over a timetable for Moscow to redeem natural gas debts from Kiev.
Novak reiterated that Kiev must repay at least part of its $5.3 billion gas debt before Russia's state-owned gas producer, Gazprom, resumes gas supplies to Ukraine.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Turkey bought 1.9 mln T of Russian wheat in July-Jan (Writes through after comment from Turkey ministry)
UNITED NATIONS, March 17 South Sudan's government is mainly to blame for famine in parts of the war-torn country, yet President Salva Kiir is still boosting his forces using millions of dollars from oil sales, according to a confidential United Nations report.
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Adds ICRC statement)