MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia and Ukraine have failed so
far to resolve a natural gas pricing dispute despite European
Commission efforts to broker an agreement.
A date and venue has yet to be set for talks next week.
Following are details about the positions held by Moscow and
Kiev in the negotiations which are aimed at resuming Russian gas
supplies to Ukraine halted since June 16:
Ukraine
- Says an interim agreement should be signed with Russia
with a price of $385 per 1,000 cubic metres for the winter
period
- The $385 price should be a stand-alone price and not
include a discount of $100 in export duties which Russia could
possibly cancel at any stage
- A take-or-pay clause of the 2009 contract should be
eliminated
- Ukraine is ready to pay around $2 billion as a prepayment
for gas supplies in winter
- All debt payments, on which Russia has been insisting,
will be made only after a verdict from the International Court
of Arbitration in Stockholm
- Ukraine wants to revise its contract with Russia on gas
transit. Says the selling point of Russian gas sales to Europe
should be moved to Ukraine's eastern border
Russia
- Ready to cut gas price to $385 per 1,000 cubic metres for
supply of 5 billion cubic metres under take-or-pay conditions in
October-March by reducing export duties on the gas by $100
- Russian gas exporter Gazprom says Ukraine owes
it $5.3 billion in unpaid bills for gas supplied at the end of
2013 and in 2014
- Says any further gas will be supplied only after
prepayment from Ukraine
- Says Ukraine should pay off $2 billion of its debt before
gas supplies resume in October and a further $1.1 billion by
year-end
