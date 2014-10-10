Volkswagen says German prosecutors search its headquarters
BERLIN, March 15 Volkswagen said on Wednesday that prosecutors were searching offices at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.
MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Friday it had agreed to attend a new round of gas talks between Moscow, Kiev and Brussels on Oct. 21 in Berlin.
Moscow halted gas supplies to Ukraine, a key transit route for Russian gas exports to Europe, in June over disagreements about prices and debt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BERLIN, March 15 Volkswagen said on Wednesday that prosecutors were searching offices at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.
FRANKFURT, March 15 Munich prosecutors said they have launched an investigation of unknown persons in connection with the sale of around 80,000 Audi diesel vehicles in the United States on suspicion that they were fitted with devices to cheat on emissions tests.
JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesia has chosen Elia Massa Manik, head of the state holding company for the plantations industry, as the new chief executive of state energy firm Pertamina sources said on Wednesday.