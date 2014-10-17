ROME Oct 17 Russia and Ukraine have agreed the
outlines of a contract to resolve their dispute over gas
supplies, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday
after a meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders
of France and Germany.
"We have agreed on the main parameters of the (gas)
contract," Poroshenko told reporters after the talks at the
margins of a summit of Asian and European leaders in Milan.
Poroshenko and Putin met together with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande after an
earlier round of talks with EU leaders that was described by a
Kremlin spokesman as "difficult".
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by James Mackenzie)