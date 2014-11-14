KIEV Nov 14 Ukraine plans to buy up to 1.5 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia by the end of the year and up to 1 bcm in 2015, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said in an interview with newspaper Novoye Vremya.

"Our preliminary plans are to buy up to 1.5 bln. by the end of the year and, depending on the weather, up to 1 billion in the next," he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)