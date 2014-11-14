(Releads with comment from Ukraine energy minister, adds
Naftogaz CEO comment on prepayment schedule)
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV Nov 14 Ukraine is likely to buy around 1
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Russia by the end of the
year, Ukraine's energy minister said on Friday, while state
energy firm Naftogaz said it may send prepayments by the end of
November.
Russia, which cut off supplies to Ukraine in June because of
a standoff over prices, has insisted that Ukraine pay for future
supplies in advance. So far, Kiev has not committed to new
orders as a separatist conflict weighs on its flagging economy.
On Friday a newspaper interview quoted the minister, Yuri
Prodan, as saying Ukraine's preliminary plans were to buy up to
1.5 bcm by the end of this year and up to 1 bcm in the first
quarter of 2015.
When asked about this year's figure, Prodan later told
journalists: "I talked about it being up to 1.5 (bcm), but most
likely it will be around 1 billion."
Moscow, Kiev and the European Union clinched a deal two
weeks ago in Brussels that would restart flows of Russian gas to
Ukraine over the winter in return for Ukrainian state energy
firm Naftogaz paying part of its debt and $760 million up front
for supplies.
Naftogaz has since transferred the first $1.45 billion
tranche of debt repayment to Russia's Gazprom, but has
not yet said when it would place new orders, nor for what
volume.
Naftogaz did not confirm Prodan's comments, but its chief
executive Andriy Kobolev said the company was considering
sending advance payment to Gazprom by the end of this month.
"We now have the right to make a prepayment at any time and
buy the volume we need to cover the deficit this winter," he
said at a roundtable also attended by Prodan and the European
Commission's energy chief Maros Sefcovic.
Prodan said he wanted the European Commission to continue to
participate in gas talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia used to supply around 50 percent of Ukraine's gas
needs.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Elizabeth Piper,
Jason Bush and Dale Hudson)