KIEV Dec 4 Ukraine consumed a record high
volume of gas from its limited gas storages on Dec. 2 after
frosts across the country, but hopes to reduce consumption later
this month, the country's gas transport monopoly said on
Thursday.
A spokesman for state-run Ukrtransgaz firm said 132.7
million cubic metres of gas were drawn from underground storages
on Tuesday versus an average of around 100 million per day last
week.
Company data showed that the volume of stored gas has fallen
more than 17 percent to 13.8 billion cubic metres since Kiev
started pumping gas on Oct. 20 for heating in cold season.
Weather forecasters expect relatively warm weather in
mid-December and this could reduce gas consumption.
Ukraine, which traditionally covers half of its annual needs
by importing Russian gas, has been left without flows from
Russia since mid-June due to a pricing dispute and unpaid debts.
After months of talks, the two sides reached an agreement in
October, and Kiev said on Wednesday it planned to make a
prepayment for 1 billion cubic metres of Russian gas by
Thursday.
