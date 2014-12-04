KIEV Dec 4 Ukraine consumed a record high volume of gas from its limited gas storages on Dec. 2 after frosts across the country, but hopes to reduce consumption later this month, the country's gas transport monopoly said on Thursday.

A spokesman for state-run Ukrtransgaz firm said 132.7 million cubic metres of gas were drawn from underground storages on Tuesday versus an average of around 100 million per day last week.

Company data showed that the volume of stored gas has fallen more than 17 percent to 13.8 billion cubic metres since Kiev started pumping gas on Oct. 20 for heating in cold season.

Weather forecasters expect relatively warm weather in mid-December and this could reduce gas consumption.

Ukraine, which traditionally covers half of its annual needs by importing Russian gas, has been left without flows from Russia since mid-June due to a pricing dispute and unpaid debts.

After months of talks, the two sides reached an agreement in October, and Kiev said on Wednesday it planned to make a prepayment for 1 billion cubic metres of Russian gas by Thursday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Jane Merriman)