* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV Dec 8 Ukraine's gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Monday Russia would resume supplies of natural gas to Ukraine on December 11 after a six-month gap due to a dispute over prices and unpaid debts.
"Russian gas will start flowing to Ukraine on December 11," Ukrtransgaz spokesman Maxim Belyavsky told Reuters.
Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said last week it had transferred $378 million to Russia's Gazprom to buy one bcm of Russian gas in December to replenish stocks. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.