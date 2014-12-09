KIEV Dec 9 Ukraine's gas transport monopoly, Ukrtransgaz, said Russia had resumed gas flows to Ukraine on Tuesday after a six-month gap during a dispute over prices and unpaid debts.

"Ukraine has started receiving Russian gas. The volume of imports is around 43.5 million cubic meters per day," Ukrtransgaz spokesman Maxim Belyavsky said.

Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said last week it had transferred $378 million to Russia's Gazprom to buy one bcm of Russian gas in December to replenish stocks. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)