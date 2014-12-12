KIEV Dec 12 The price of Russian gas supplies
to Ukraine may fall to less than $340 per 1,000 cubic metres in
the first quarter of next year from $375 in the fourth quarter
of 2014 due to the sharp fall in oil prices, the head of
Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev said on
Friday.
According to the current contract between Ukraine and
Russian gas producer Gazprom, the price of gas piped
from Russia to Ukraine depends on the price of oil.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude has fallen over 40
percent since June.
"We expect that in the first quarter of next year... the
price will be less than $340 per 1,000 cubic meters. We also
expect the downward trend will continue and the price will be
even lower in the summer," Kobolev told Ukraine's Channel Five
television channel.
Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a
dispute over prices and unpaid debts. Moscow resumed supplies
earlier this month after the two sides signed an interim
agreement for the winter period.
Ukraine, a traditional importer of Russian gas, plans to buy
1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in December. Ukrainian
energy officials have said the interim agreement allows Kiev to
import a total of 5 bcm of gas.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by David Evans)