* Moscow willing to consider discount
* Gas needed to fill storage before winter
* EU officials aim for deal by June
(Adds Commission comment)
By Barbara Lewis and Vladimir Soldatkin
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, March 20 Russia, Ukraine and
the European Commission will hold a new round of gas supply
talks next month in pursuit of a deal that could help to defuse
wider tensions between Moscow and Kiev.
A preliminary meeting in Brussels on Friday had never been
expected to yield major progress, with the two sides still far
apart as they jostle for position in the negotiations while
European Union officials have set a target date of June for a
new accord on how much Ukraine should pay Moscow for its gas.
Speaking after the talks, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said Russia would be willing to consider a discount, but a
take-or-pay clause that requires Kiev to buy a certain amount of
gas whether it needs it or not would apply from April 1.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she hoped a
deal could be reached soon, adding that it "may contribute to
reducing the existing tensions in the energy relations between
the two countries".
The Commission, the EU executive, brokered an accord in
October to keep gas flowing over the peak-demand winter months
despite the political arguments between Kiev, Moscow and
Brussels over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Under that deal Ukraine pays $329 per thousand cubic metres
for gas in the first quarter and Novak had said the price will
rise to $348 after expiry of the "winter package" on March 31.
Ukrainian Energy and Coal Minister Vladimir Demchishin said
he expected a price of $250 for the second quarter, according to
Interfax news agency.
The Commission said the talks had been constructive and
confirmed comment from Ukraine and Russia that further talks are
expected in April.
In addition to ensuring supplies for Ukraine, the Commission
wants to avoid any impact on European Union gas supplies piped
from Russia via Ukraine.
In televised comments, Novak said that Ukraine had promised
to guarantee transit and that Russia would consider cutting
export duty.
"The discount could be provided by a government decision for
the second quarter. We agreed to consider this issue each
quarter, taking into consideration volatile prices on the
market," Novak said.
Even after the winter deal expires, Ukraine can buy cheaper
gas through reverse flows from the European Union, but that
would not be enough to fill storage adequately over the summer
months.
The Commission has estimated that Ukraine would need 4-6
billion cubic metres of gas from Russia to boost reserves it
says need to be built to 19-20 bcm by around October, from about
7.3 bcm now.
(Additional reporting by Clement Rossignol, Herve Verloes and
Bell Johnson in Brussels and Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Editing
by Dominic Evans and David Goodman)