* Increased imports from EU strengthen Kiev's hand
* Talks with Russia made "reasonable progress" - minister
* Next talks set for April
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 21 Ukraine is confident Russia
will have to sharply lower the price it charges Kiev for gas as
increased imports from the European Union have greatly reduced
Ukraine's reliance on supplies from Gazprom, Ukraine's
energy minister said on Saturday.
Volodymyr Demchyshyn was speaking after gas supply talks in
Brussels on Friday with Russia and the European Commission.
As expected, the meeting stopped far short of a deal, but
the three sides said the atmosphere was constructive and they
would meet again next month.
Under the current agreement, Ukraine pays $329 per thousand
cubic metres for gas in the first quarter and Russia has said
the price will rise to $348 after that.
Russia understood that "in order to be competitive they need
to go below $250," Demchyshyn told Reuters in an interview. "I
estimate the reasonable price that we will end up (at will be)
between $240 and $250."
With energy prices falling, he said he expected the gas
price to fall to $210 to $220 in the third quarter.
Russia has cut off gas supplies to Ukraine three times in a
series of price disputes over the past decade. But Demchyshyn
said increased imports from the EU, together with falling gas
consumption in Ukraine and weak energy prices, had strengthened
Kiev's bargaining position.
"The Russian side understands that they need to be
price-competitive. As long as their price will be higher than
the market price - the price for the gas that we can get from
Europe - we won't need Russian gas," he said.
The Commission, the EU executive, brokered an accord last
October to keep gas flowing over the peak-demand winter months
despite icy relations between Kiev and Moscow over the war in
eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian
rebels.
BUILDING STOCKS
Russia and Ukraine are discussing a new pricing arrangement
once the current package expires at the end of March. Ukraine
and the Commission hope for an agreement that would include next
winter.
The EU relies on Russia for about a third of its gas, some
40 percent of which is shipped via Ukraine, meaning any
disruption to Kiev's supplies can affect the EU.
Demchyshyn said Friday's talks made "fairly reasonable
progress" and his next meeting with Russian counterpart
Alexander Novak would probably be in Berlin in mid-April.
He said Ukraine had increased the volume of gas it could
import from EU countries under so-called reverse flow
arrangements "so now ... Ukraine can get through the winter
without any specific large volume to be required from the
Russian side."
Last year, Ukraine greatly reduced its use of Russian gas,
but the European Commission believes it cannot do without
Russian gas altogether.
Ukraine estimates its needs for next winter at 15 billion
cubic metres but plans to build up its stocks to 19 billion
before the winter, Demchyshyn said.
Ukraine is demanding that Gazprom increase transit fees it
pays to Ukraine. Ukraine and Moscow must also discuss the thorny
issue of who pays for gas supplies to separatist-held areas of
east Ukraine.
Asked if reaching a long-term agreement would improve
relations with Russia, Demchyshyn said: "It won't impact
geopolitics but geopolitics will definitely impact this deal."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)