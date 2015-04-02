KIEV, April 2 Ukraine has signed a new agreement
to buy Russian gas over the next three months at $248 per
thousand cubic metres, the Ukrainian energy ministry said in a
statement on Thursday.
Apart from the price, the agreement extended all the other
terms of the 'winter package' which has just lapsed between
Ukraine's state gas concern Naftogaz and Russia's gas giant
Gazprom, the statement said.
The agreement represented a "victory" for an economic
approach to relations between Naftogaz and Gazprom over a
political one, Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn was quoted
as saying on the energy ministry's website.
