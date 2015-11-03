KIEV Nov 3 Ukraine will buy gas from Russia until the end of the year, but will purchase all its gas from Europe in the first quarter of 2016 if Russia does not offer a competitive price, the head of Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday.

"We expect and hope that Russian gas sellers will be rational and propose competitive prices to us. If there is no such offer we will buy all the gas in Europe," Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolev said at a company briefing event.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Greg Mahlich)