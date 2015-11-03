KIEV Nov 3 Ukraine will buy gas from Russia
until the end of the year, but will purchase all its gas from
Europe in the first quarter of 2016 if Russia does not offer a
competitive price, the head of Ukrainian state-run energy firm
Naftogaz said on Tuesday.
"We expect and hope that Russian gas sellers will be
rational and propose competitive prices to us. If there is no
such offer we will buy all the gas in Europe," Naftogaz Chief
Executive Andriy Kobolev said at a company briefing event.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)