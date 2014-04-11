(Adds quotes, context)
MOSCOW, April 11 European leaders have not yet
responded to Vladimir Putin's appeal for urgent talks to resolve
questions surrounding Ukraine's debt to Moscow for natural gas
and possible effects on supplies, the Russian president's
spokesman said on Friday.
Dmitry Peskov also hit back after the United States accused
Russia of using energy as a tool of coercion, saying the United
States is not a customer and has no business questioning the
price Moscow charges Ukraine for gas.
Russia has nearly doubled that price since a Ukrainian
president sympathetic to Russia was ousted by pro-Western foes
in February, prompting an East-West standoff aggravated by
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last month.
In a letter on Thursday to leaders of 18 European nations
that buy Russian gas, Putin warned that supplies could be
disrupted if Moscow cuts the flow to Ukraine over unpaid bills,
and proposed talks on what he called an urgent situation.
"As of this moment, there is no response," Peskov told
reporters.
He said it would be pointless to talk with the United States
and that discussions with the European Union "would not be fully
fledged without the participation of the consumer countries",
indicating Moscow does not want to negotiate with the EU alone.
Responding to U.S. criticism, Peskov said "it is hard to
understand American assessments ... of the fairness or
unfairness of the price because this assessment is being given
by a third party that has no relation to the European gas
market."
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Steve Gutterman and Catherine Evans)