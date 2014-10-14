(Adds details, quote)

KIEV Oct 14 Ukraine's state-run energy firm Naftogaz has lodged a case with the Stockholm arbitration tribunal to review a 2009 gas transit contract with Russia's Gazprom, a Naftogaz official said on Tuesday, days before the countries' presidents meet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Milan later this week.

Ukraine said in July that it wanted to review the current transit rate for Russian gas, which Kiev considers too low. It is already waiting for a decision from the Stockholm tribunal on a separate appeal for a revision of the gas deal between Naftogaz and Gazprom.

Russia caters for a third of gas consumption in the European Union, and half of that it delivers via Ukraine.

"We believe that our case in Stockholm will not impact Russian gas supplies to Europe," Yury Vitrenko, director of business development at Naftogaz, told reporters.

The current contract says that the gas transit rate depends on the gas price and could be changed every quarter according to a specific formula.

Russia halted gas supplies to Ukraine in June over a pricing dispute and unpaid debts. Representatives from both countries as well as from the European Commission will meet in Berlin on Oct. 21 to try to resolve the standoff.

Vitrenko said that Ukraine has asked the tribunal to study its claims about the transportation tariff rate and volumes of gas that Russia should pump via the country to Europe. In 2013 it should have been 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) according to the contract, while it was only 86 bcm.