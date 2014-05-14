MOSCOW May 14 A revised gas price for Ukraine is possible and is a question for negotiations, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

Answering a question on whether Russia could consider revising the price set for Ukraine, which Kiev says is too high, Medvedev told reporters: "Of course it is possible. It's a question for negotiations." (reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)