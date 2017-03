MOSCOW Oct 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of reaching an agreement on gas supplies to Ukraine in a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"A hope was expressed that the next round of three-party consultations between officials from Russia, Ukraine and the European Union on Oct. 29 in Brussels will be productive," the Kremlin's press service said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)