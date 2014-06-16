GORKI, Russia, June 16 Alexei Miller, CEO of
Russian gas exporter Gazprom, accused Kiev on Monday
of adopting an "unconstructive" position in gas talks and of
using blackmail to try to get an "ultra-low" price.
"Thanks to the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian
government, today a prepayment regime was introduced," Miller
told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a meeting open to
reporters. "The debt we were asking for was less than that which
was required for the time period ... but the Ukrainian side
adopted a position that can only be called blackmail ... They
wanted an ultra-low price."
