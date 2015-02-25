Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
MOSCOW Feb 25 The CEO of Russian gas company Gazprom said on Wednesday Russia would stop exporting natural gas to Ukraine unless it received prepayment from Kiev for energy supplies, Interfax reported.
Gazprom also said that Ukraine had approximately three days left of prepaid gas deliveries from Russia, Interfax reported, citing a letter from Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller to the head of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.