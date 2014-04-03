KIEV, April 3 Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri
Prodan said on Thursday a demand by Russia's Gazprom
for Kiev to pay $485 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas had put the
price too high and was politically motivated.
The head of Russia's top natural gas producer announced the
increase, caused by the introduction of an export duty on gas
sales to Ukraine, two days after raising the price to $385.5.
"The Ukrainian economy should not pay such a price for gas.
It is a political price," Prodan told reporters in Kiev, and
called for talks with Gazprom.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice,
Edting by Timothy Heritage)