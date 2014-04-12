KIEV, April 12 Ukraine's state-run energy
company Naftogaz has suspended gas payments to Russia until the
conclusion of price talks, chief executive Andriy Kobolev was
quoted on Saturday as saying.
Russian gas giant Gazprom earlier this month
increased gas price for Ukrainian consumers to $485 per 1,000
cubic meters (tcm) from $268 for the first quarter, saying Kiev
was no longer eligible for previous discounts.
"We see no reason to revise the price. We consider the price
at around $500 as non-market, unjustified and unacceptable.
Accordingly, we have suspended payments for the period of the
price negotiations," Kobolev told the Zerkalo Nedely weekly in
an interview.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)