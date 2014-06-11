UPDATE 5-Somali pirates hijack first commercial ship since 2012
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
MOSCOW, June 11 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday Moscow had yet to receive any new payment for gas supplies from Ukraine but was willing to wait until June 16.
In Brussels for the latest round of talks to resolve a gas pricing dispute, Novak's spokeswoman said the minister had confirmed a new deadline for Kiev. "We are willing to wait until June 16," he told reporters in Brussels. (reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
KANDAL, Cambodia, March 14 New Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha began a pre-election tour to rally support on Tuesday after his veteran predecessor resigned in fear that his party could be dissolved by the state.
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.