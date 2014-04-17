MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will wait a month for Ukraine to foot its gas bills before possibly switching to demanding upfront payments.

"We can do it today, but will wait for a month more," he said.

Russia says Ukraine owes it $2.2 billion for gas supplies. (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Polina Devitt, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)