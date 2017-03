MOSCOW May 14 Russia is ready to discuss price and conditions for gas supplies to Ukraine if Kiev pays at least part of its gas debt, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"Nobody ever said: hand over $4 billion straight away, rather (we said) show that you are ready to act ... If they pay part of it, that's the minimum requirement for resuming talks," he told reporters.

(reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)