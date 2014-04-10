MOSCOW, April 10 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia could cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine if it fails to pay its gas bills on time and warned there could be a reduction in onward deliveries to Europe.

Calling for urgent consultations with Europe on stabilising Ukraine's economy in a letter to European leaders, seen by Reuters, Putin also said 11.5 billion cubic metres of gas, worth $5.5 billion, needed to be pumped into Ukrainian gas storages to guarantee uninterrupted transit.

State-controlled gas producer Gazprom stopped pumping gas to Ukraine during price disputes in the winters of 2005-2006 and 2008-2009, leading to reduced supplies in European countries that receive Russian gas via pipelines that cross Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)