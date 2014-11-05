* Russia, Ukraine agreed last week on gas supply deal
* Deal runs until next March; no talk of what happens after
* Concerns for next winter; court outcome
LONDON, Nov 5 The sticking plaster
Russia-Ukraine gas payment deal will unpeel in March with the
intensity of the likely next row dependent on a judgement from a
legal panel in Sweden.
The potential is there for a far more tangled dispute next
year as unresolved issues resurface on the question of payment
which determines gas supply for Ukraine and onward to Europe.
Last week, talks between Russia and Ukraine brokered by the
European Commission led to a temporary agreement on a gas price,
a debt repayment schedule and a resumption of gas supplies until
the end of March - a fix to the disagreement over a 2009
bilateral supply contract.
No one knows the price Ukraine will pay for Russian gas
from March. Nothing about summer prices was included in last
week's deal.
"The two parties and the EU will face the same problems that
led to the supply cutoff this past June," said Alex Brideau,
senior analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
Concerns centre on whether the deal will be upheld, the
impact of any wider conflict over eastern Ukraine and how an the
arbitration tribunal will settle long-term price issues between
the two parties.
"Europe has gained security of transit via Ukraine in 2014
but 2015 is still open to question. We still fear some possible
disruption in Q1 2015," said Thierry Bros, European gas analyst
at French bank Societe Generale.
Both Ukraine's Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom
have lodged cases with the Arbitration Institute of
the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, which resolves commercial
agreement disputes, to review their gas transit contracts.
Naftogaz hopes to recover $6 billion in alleged
over-payments, while Gazprom wants to recover $4.5 billion in
debt. Any outcome is not expected until towards the end of next
year.
"Resolution of the broader disagreement depends on how the
Stockholm arbitration court rules on their claims, and how the
two parties react to those rulings," Brideau said.
A further risk is that Ukraine uses up its stored gas this
winter and then needs to buy at least another 12 billion cubic
metres by October 2015 to prepare for next cold season, said
Jonathan Stern, chairman of the Natural Gas Research Programme
at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.
"The tribunal will not have reported by then so pricing will
still a problem," he said.
A WELL WORN PATTERN
Previous gas agreements between Russia and Ukraine over gas
have not been long-lived.
In 2006, after Russia cut off gas supplies in a row over
payments, a preliminary agreement was also reached which
restored supply. However, new disputes began over Ukraine's gas
debt the following year, which led to a reduction in supplies in
2008.
Russia and Ukraine could not agree on the amount of debt
owed and by 2009, the row had resulted in supply disruptions in
many European countries. The EU receives about a third of its
gas from Russia and about half of that is piped across Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Gazprom said it had received the first tranche
of debt payment from Naftogaz.
Although gas traders in Europe breathed a sigh of relief at
the signing of the deal, reflected in falls in European
wholesale gas prices, there are still doubts about supply after
the contract expires in March.
The wider conflict between Russia and Ukraine in eastern
Ukraine continues and could also escalate, following rebel
elections in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the weekend.
"The broader political crisis will continue to create risks
of supply disruptions in the coming months," Brideau said.
