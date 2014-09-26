BERLIN, Sept 26 Russia's energy minister said
after gas talks with Ukraine in Berlin on Friday that an interim
deal mediated by the European Union could be the basis for a
solution over the winter, though Russia would only supply
Ukraine once pre-payments were made.
Moscow would require partial payments of at least $2 billion
by the end of October and another $1.1 billion by year end, said
Energy Minister Alexander Novak, concurring with an outline of
the deal by European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Markus Wacket; Writing by
Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)