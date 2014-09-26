BERLIN, Sept 26 Russia's energy minister said after gas talks with Ukraine in Berlin on Friday that an interim deal mediated by the European Union could be the basis for a solution over the winter, though Russia would only supply Ukraine once pre-payments were made.

Moscow would require partial payments of at least $2 billion by the end of October and another $1.1 billion by year end, said Energy Minister Alexander Novak, concurring with an outline of the deal by European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Markus Wacket; Writing by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)