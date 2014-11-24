(Adds details, wraps in other stories)
By Michael Kahn
BRATISLAVA Nov 24 Ukraine will buy 1 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas from Russia by the end of the
year and up to that same amount monthly through the winter,
Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev said on Monday.
Kobolyev also said Ukraine would have no problems meeting
pre-payment obligations to purchase Russian supplies if needed
during the winter, with weather and fighting in the eastern part
of the country wild cards for demand.
"We plan to buy 1 billion cubic metres of Russian gas from
now until the end of the year," he said during an energy
conference in the Slovak capital.
Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement, brokered by the
European Commission, at the end of October to cover gas supplies
over the winter months as a temporary solution to a
long-standing price dispute between Moscow and Kiev.
But Russian gas giant Gazprom has yet to resume
shipments to Kiev, which it suspended in June, and Ukraine has
yet to provide the pre-payment which Moscow says is a condition
for restarting gas supplies.
Eastward gas flows from Poland and Slovakia have helped to
meet demand, though Hungary in September stopped shipping
supplies to Ukraine. Kobolyev said he hoped Hungary would resume
deliveries as soon as December.
"We hope the supply of gas from Hungary will resume in
December or January next year. We are in discussions with
Hungarian counterparts," he said.
Hungary's national development minister, however, played
down those hopes, saying his country would not be able to
provide so-called reverse natural gas flows to Ukraine before
filling up its own storages.
Hungary's storages are 71.2 percent full at 4.5 billion
cubic metres, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe's website.
"We are filling up (storage) capacities and until then we
are not able to provide reverse," Miklos Sesztak told reporters
on the sidelines of the same energy conference.
Kobolyev has estimated the amount of extra Russian gas
Ukraine might need over winter would range between zero and 5
billion cubic metres (bcm).
Ukraine's annual gas demand has been around 50 bcm, with
roughly half provided by Russia. Moscow likely delivered 5-10
bcm between January and June.
The nation's domestic gas production is typically 25 bcm per
year, although output will be lower following Moscow's
annexation of Crimea, leaving Ukraine needing 15-20 bcm from
elsewhere.
(Writing by Jason Hovet and Michael Kahn; Editing by Mark
Potter)