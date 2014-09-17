PRAGUE, Sept 17 Slovakia is working with
information that a reduction in shipments of Russian natural gas
through Ukraine in the past week have been caused by technical
problems, Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis said on Wednesday.
"For the time being we are working with information that
there is a technical problem with supplies," Pavlis told a news
conference in Bratislava.
He said Slovakia had reserves and reverse flow arrangements
that would secure uninterrupted supplies for over six months in
case shipments via Ukraine stop.
Slovak gas importer SPP has seen a 10-25 percent cut in
daily shipments versus requested amounts in the past week.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)