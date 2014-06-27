MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's Gazprom has
started pumping gas into storages in Europe, CEO Alexei Miller
said on Friday, as a spat between Moscow and Kiev over pricing
threatens supplies to Europe .
"I think we can pump over 5 billion cubic metres," Miller
told a briefing, adding that Gazprom already has over 2.6 bcm in
storages in Europe.
The European Union gets around a third of its gas needs from
Russia.
Russia has stopped gas supplies to Ukraine this month after
Kiev failed to pay its debts and Miller said there was a risk
that Ukraine would start taking gas from the Russian flows to
European clients this autumn.
Miller also said Gazprom may cut gas supplies to European
companies, which reverse gas to Ukraine.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, Writing by
Katya Golubkova, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)