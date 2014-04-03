KIEV, April 3 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Thursday his government expected Russia to
limit gas supplies to Ukraine as it steps up pressure on Kiev
over energy sales.
His comments followed an announcement by Russian natural gas
producer Gazprom that it would increase the gas price
for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres this month, a move
Yatseniuk said was politically motivated and "absolutely
unacceptable".
"We expect Russia to go further in terms of pressure on the
gas front, including limiting gas supplies to Ukraine,"
Yatseniuk told Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)