MOSCOW, June 8 Moscow, Kiev and Brussels will
restart talks on Russian gas supplies on Monday to try to
resolve a dispute over price, a Russian energy ministry official
said on Sunday.
"The next (round) of trilateral negotiations will take place
tomorrow evening in Brussels," a spokeswoman for the energy
ministry said.
Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak, his Ukrainian
counterpart Yuri Prodan and the European Union's energy
commissioner Guenther Oettinger will take part in the talks.
Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine state energy company
Naftogaz met for two days in Berlin last week to try to settle
the dispute which could threaten gas flows to Europe.
Ukraine and Russia differ on how much Naftogaz has to pay
for the gas. Kiev disagrees with Moscow's decision to almost
double gas prices to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres starting from
April 1, an increase which came after pro-Russian Ukrainian
president Viktor Yanukovich fled following a popular uprising.
Ukraine has to pay off its debts to Gazprom by Tuesday, June
10, or Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to its
neighbour, a major gas transit route to the European Union.
Speaking to reporters after talks with Ukraine's President
Petro Poroshenko last week, President Vladimir Putin said that
Russia's Gazprom and Naftogaz were "close to reaching final
agreements" on price.
European Commissioner Oettinger has acted as mediator in the
talks.
(Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk.
Editing by Jane Merriman)