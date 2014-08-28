BRUSSELS Aug 28 European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger, who is travelling to Moscow on Friday for
talks on a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine, said
developments in the Ukraine crisis would complicate his
discussions with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.
Oettinger said in a statement he would make "clear that the
current situation will put a strain on the energy talks as the
developments are contrary to the expectations from the recent
summit in Minsk," a reference to talks with the Russian and
Ukrainian presidents on Tuesday.
Oettinger added that at the talks with Novak and
representatives of Gazprom, he would also make clear
that "a worsening of the situation is counterproductive to a
solution of the gas talks and could potentially harm long-term
energy relations" with Russia.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)