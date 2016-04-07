* European Commission says ready to broker talks
BRUSSELS, April 7 Russia is ignoring invitations
from the European Commission to broker new gas supply talks
between Moscow and Kiev, the CEO of Ukraine's state oil firm
Naftogaz said on Thursday.
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on
Wednesday he stood ready to mediate.
"Unfortunately Gazprom is refusing to negotiate. They will
negotiate only in Moscow. We will not go to Moscow for
understandable reasons," CEO Andriy Kobolev told a group of
journalists in Brussels.
Relations between Moscow and Kiev have been tense since
Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014. Gazprom
cut off gas supplies to Kiev in June of that year
because of a pricing dispute.
It resumed shipments after the European Commission brokered
temporary gas supply deals, pending a resolution of the price
dispute between Moscow and Kiev in an international court in
Stockholm, which is not expected until late this year or next
year, Kobolev said.
The last round of Commission-brokered talks to prevent any
supply outages over the peak demand winter months was in
September last year. That supply agreement, which ran until the
end of March, was only initialled not signed.
At the same time, Ukraine has been seeking to buy as little
gas as possible directly from Russia, preferring to buy reverse
flow shipments from EU sellers, which it says are cheaper than
Russia's current gas price of around $180 per 1,000 cubic
metres. Kobolev said he could not disclose the price he had paid
EU sellers for reasons of commercial confidentiality.
"We can survive without buying any Russian gas at all. We
are comfortable buying gas from elsewhere," he said, but added
he would consider buying from Gazprom at the right price.
He also said he would welcome a further round of trilateral
talks to be brokered by the European Commission to cover transit
even though he believed Ukraine could survive without Russian
gas.
Russia has been seeking to build a new pipeline, Nord
Stream-2, directly to Germany, which would bypass Ukraine,
currently the transit route for roughly half of the gas Russia
supplies to the EU.
Gazprom was not immediately available for comment, while a
European Commission spokeswoman reiterated the Commission stood
ready to facilitate trilateral talks.
