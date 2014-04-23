Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
MOSCOW, April 23 Russia has received a proposal from European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger for a three-way meeting on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, a spokeswoman at the Russian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.
She said that Moscow will reply later on Wednesday, proposing a date and place for the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said in Kiev that ministerial talks could be held in the Slovak capital of Bratislava on Thursday, but the Commission said Oettinger was not expected to attend any talks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
NEW YORK, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When former Google software engineer Patri Friedman came up with the idea of building floating islands, he had in mind an unusual buyer: Libertarians, seeking freedom to live beyond the reach of governments.