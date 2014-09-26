* Price discussed $385 per thousand cm, no accord yet

* Proposed 5 bcm not enough for winter, another 5-6 needed (Adds details, background)

By Erik Kirschbaum and Bethan John

BERLIN, Sept 26 The European Union moved closer to brokering a deal between Ukraine and Russia on Friday that would supply Kiev at least 5 billion cubic metres of gas to help prevent a winter shortfall, which Moscow said hinged on Ukraine making pre-payments.

The price discussed was $385 per thousand cubic metres, and European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said that under the deal, Kiev would pay $2 billion by the end of October and a further $1.1 billion by the end of the year, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) putting up guarantees.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said after the talks there was no agreement with Russia yet over the price and that differences remained over the payment of old debts, but Ukraine was prepared to compromise and he expected open questions over the proposed deal to be settled by next Tuesday.

"The chances are very high that all parties will sign the agreement," Oettinger said. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak also sounded hopeful that an agreement was reachable.

European winter natural gas price benchmarks dropped over 1.5 percent on Friday afternoon as the deal between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine appeared closer.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a row over Ukraine's unpaid gas bill. Oettinger has brokered a series of talks between the two sides.

Ukraine's annual gas demand tends to be around 50 billion cubic metres (bcm), with half of consumption usually provided by Russia. Moscow probably delivered 5 to 10 bcm between January and June this year before stopping supplies.

Ukraine's own annual domestic gas production is 25 bcm, though that figure will be lower this year due to the loss of Crimea, leaving Ukraine still needing 15 to 20 bcm from elsewhere.

The extra 5 bcm discussed in the deal would not quite be enough. Most estimates say 5 to 6 bcm could come from EU countries by the end of the year.

Such an interim solution would not solve the issue of Ukraine's gas debts to Russia, which would still have to be settled by international arbitration.

Russia is the European Union's biggest energy supplier, providing about a third of its oil and gas, followed by Norway.

Roughly half of the Russian gas supplied to the EU is pumped via Ukraine, raising the risk that the supply cut-off to Kiev could have knock-on effects for the European Union. (With reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin and Henning Gloystein in London; Writing by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson; editing by Jane Baird)