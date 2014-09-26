(Adds details of deal, Ukraine and Russia's response, Ukraine's
gas consumption)
By Erik Kirschbaum and Bethan John
BERLIN, Sept 26 Ukraine and Russia moved closer
to a deal that would guarantee Kiev at least 5 billion cubic
metres of gas for the next six months if Ukraine made
pre-payments.
Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a
row over Ukraine's unpaid gas bill. The European Union has
brokered a series of talks between the two sides.
The deal would involve Kiev paying $2 billion by the end of
October and a further $1.1 billion by the end of the year
towards its debts, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
putting up guarantees, said European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger on Friday. The price being discussed was $385
per cubic metre.
Ukraine Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said after the talks
there was no agreement with Russia yet over the price, and
differences remained over the payment of debts, but Ukraine was
prepared to compromise and he expected questions over the
proposed deal to be settled by next Tuesday.
"The chances are very high that all parties will sign the
agreement," said Oettinger, who hoped the deal could be signed
by the end of next week.
"It's in all our common interests that the gas supplies are
secured for European Union citizens with a smart resolution," he
said, adding that an agreement was also in Ukraine's interests,
to ensure its reliability as a gas transit nation, and Russia's
interests as a provider of natural gas supplies.
Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak also sounded
optimistic. "We have made a lot of headway," he said.
Novak dismissed a suggestion made at the United Nations on
Thursday by Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk that
Russia was using gas as a weapon and wanted to freeze Ukraine.
"His comments aren't right and don't create respectful
conditions for negotiations," Novak said.
European winter natural gas price benchmarks dropped over
1.5 percent on Friday afternoon as a deal that would help
prevent a winter supply shortfall appeared
closer.
Ukraine's annual gas demand tends to be around 50 billion
cubic metres (bcm), with half of consumption usually provided by
Russia. Moscow likely delivered 5-10 bcm between January and
June this year before stopping supplies. Ukraine's own annual
domestic gas production is 25 bcm, though that figure will be
lower this year due to the loss of Crimea, leaving Ukraine still
needing 15-20 bcm from elsewhere.
An extra 5 bcm discussed in the deal would not quite be
enough. Most estimates say 5-6 bcm could come via reverse flows
by the end of the year.
An interim solution would leave unsolved the issue of
Ukraine's gas debts to Russia, which would still have to be
settled by international arbitration.
Russia is the European Union's biggest energy supplier,
providing about a third of its oil and gas. Norway is the
second-biggest gas supplier.
Roughly half of the Russian gas supplied to the EU is pumped
via Ukraine, raising the risk that the supply cut-off to Kiev
could have knock-on effects for the EU.
Russia's Gazprom said last Wednesday it was unable
to meet rising gas demand from Europe while it built up
stockpiles ahead of winter.
The move undermines the ability of Europe to supply gas to
Ukraine, where the West and Russia have taken opposing sides of
a separatist rebellion in the east.
Hungary said on Friday it had secured increased gas imports
from Gazprom after its pipeline operator halted shipments of gas
to Ukraine.
But Oettinger dismissed suggestions that it was a political
moved against Ukraine. "Hungary has informed Ukraine that they
will technically not make reverse-flow supplies. However, I
don't think this is a blockade."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Markus Wacket; additing
reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Writing by Stephen Brown and
Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)