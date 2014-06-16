MOSCOW, June 16 Russia sees "not insignificant"
risks for gas transit to the European Union, the head of the
country's gas monopoly Gazprom said on Monday, hours
after Moscow halted deliveries to Kiev in the third such
disruption over payments in a decade.
"Regarding transit risks (to the EU), they exist and they
are not insignificant," Alexei Miller told a news conference.
The Russian company says Ukraine must pay off its gas debt
of nearly $4.5 billion and start paying in advance for supplies
before it resumes deliveries.
(Reporting By Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk,
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)