REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
MOSCOW, April 17 Gazprom said on Thursday its decision on whether to demand upfront payments from Ukraine for natural gas deliveries would depend on how European leaders respond to a letter sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.
Gazprom says it is owed more than $2 billion for gas already delivered to Ukraine and is considering insisting on advance payment for further supplies.
Such a move could increase the risk of Russia cutting off supply, which would affect not only Ukraine but European nations that receive their gas via Ukraine.
Putin has sent a letter to the leaders of 18 European countries that buy Russian gas warning that deliveries could be disrupted if state-controlled Gazprom cut supplies to Ukraine and calling for urgent talks to seek a solution.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region has set off the most serious East-West rift since the end of the Cold War.
"First of all, we would look at the reaction of European Union and other countries where Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) sent his letter. This is one of the issues which should be taken into account," Gazprom Chairman Viktor Zubkov told reporters.
"Then we would take the final decision."
Russia supplies 30 percent of Europe's total gas needs and pipes around half of the gas it sends to the EU via Ukraine. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.