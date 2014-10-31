(Adds background, detail)
KIEV Oct 31 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk, speaking after a gas agreement with Russia was nailed
down, said on Friday Ukraine would guarantee deliveries of gas
through its territory to Europe to make sure Moscow had no room
for "blackmailing".
Yatseniuk, speaking to Ukrainian energy officials,
criticised Russia's South Stream project to transport Russian
gas through the Black sea to Europe and added: "Ukraine will
guarantee transit.
"It (Ukraine) will not give Russia the means of blackmailing
Ukraine and Europe with different (gas) flows," he said.
Ukraine, Russia and the European Union signed a deal on
Thursday that will see Moscow resume vital supplies of gas to
its ex-Soviet neighbour over the winter in return for payments
funded in part by Kiev's Western creditors.
After several failed rounds of talks in recent weeks as
conflict rumbles on despite a ceasefire with pro-Russian rebels
in eastern Ukraine, the accord also eases concerns that a new
"gas war" could disrupt winter supplies of energy to EU states,
notably through pipelines shut down across Ukraine since June.
Yatseniuk said on Friday he would talk to the International
Monetary Fund later in the day to discuss how to adapt his
country's $17-billion stand-by programme with the lender
following the gas deal.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth,
