UPDATE 1-UK's Tullow Oil makes $750 mln cash call to reduce debt
* Shares down 13.7 pct at 204.9 pence (Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, June 24 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Tuesday amid a pricing standoff between Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline export monopoly Gazprom said.
Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after Ukraine failed to pay off its gas debts. Gazprom meets around a third of Europe's gas imports, while half of Russian gas exports to Europe go via Ukraine.
"Transit via Ukraine flows within contractual parameters, the volume for the past 24 hours has been at 214 million cubic metres," Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
This was up from 205 million cubic metres from a day before. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi energy minister
TOKYO, March 17 A court in Japan on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the government are liable for negligence in a case involving compensation for the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the first time the judiciary has ruled the state has liability, Japanese media reported.