Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, June 10 A spokesman for Russian top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday gas supplies to the European Union were stable and that he had no information on a possible supply cut.
A source at Gazprom said Russia was supplying Ukraine with the usual volumes of gas.
Russia had given Ukraine until 10:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Tuesday to pay off at least some of its gas debts or face a reduction in supplies.
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union have agreed to continue talks about Russian gas supplies to Ukraine after overnight negotiations ended without any firm agreement on price. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.